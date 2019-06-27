National

Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele steps down

27 June 2019 - 10:12 Nick Hedley
Daniel Mminele. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) deputy governor, Daniel Mminele, will leave the central bank on Sunday.

Mminele, a proponent of the Bank’s inflation-targeting framework, will retire when his second five-year term as deputy governor expires on June 30, the Bank said on Tuesday.

“Mr Mminele has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa and the board of directors of the Sarb that he has decided not to serve another term.”

Mminele, who also serves as SA’s Group of 20 and Brics Central Bank deputy, and as chair of the IMFC deputies of the IMF, joined the Bank in 1999 and became deputy governor a decade later.

In a message to staff, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said Mminele “has left an indelible mark on this fine institution and his contribution to the Bank has been invaluable and immeasurable”.

Kganyago’s first term is due to finish in November, though he has said he is ready to serve again if asked. Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is yet to appoint a replacement for Francois Groepe, who resigned as deputy governor in January. 

In line with the Bank’s policies, Mminele will serve a mandatory six-month “cooling-off period”.

“The board has been in communication with the president and the minister of finance regarding the process to announce Mr Mminele’s successor,” the central bank said.

In the interim, Kganyago will take over responsibility for the authority’s international economic relations and policy unit and the legal services department.

Deputy governor Kuben Naidoo will assume responsibility for the financial markets and national payment system departments. 

Mminele said in May that instead of changing the Bank’s mandate, measures to limit inflation volatility, and hence the risk premium embedded in the cost of capital in SA, “is the best approach to support medium-term economic growth”.

This comes amid uncertainty over the future role of the Bank in SA’s economy.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

