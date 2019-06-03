EDITORIAL: Sasol overspent and overpromised

When Sasol said that its ambitious Lake Charles Chemicals Project in the US had run $1.1bn over budget, it took shareholders by surprise, causing the share to plunge as much as 15%.

But the market’s deep disappointment ought to be less about the price — even though it has now ballooned over 45% of its original cost estimate — and more about how management continued to promise something they could not deliver.

Sasol’s final investment decision in 2014 pegged the project cost at $8.9bn and said it would start operating in 2018.

In August 2016, the company announced that the price had, in fact, escalated by $2.1bn to $11bn. Beneficial operation was rescheduled for the first half of 2019. The company at the time said it had a high degree of certainty over the updated capital cost estimate, and former CEO David Constable said the number was the “worst-case scenario”.