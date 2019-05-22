Companies / Energy

Lake Charles project to cost $1.1bn more than expected, says Sasol

22 May 2019 - 08:31 Nick Hedley
Sasol says the cost escalations at its Lake Charles project in the US are ‘extremely disappointing’. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Sasol says the cost escalations at its Lake Charles project in the US are ‘extremely disappointing’. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Sasol says its chemicals project in the US could cost as much as $1.1bn (R15.9bn) more than it expected just three months ago.

The cost estimate for the group’s Lake Charles project in Louisiana has been revised to between $12.6bn and $12.9bn, which includes a contingency amount of $300m, the company said on Wednesday. 

In February, Sasol said the project would probably cost between $11.6bn and $11.8bn.

Sasol said it had made adjustments to the February 2019 cost estimate of about $530m, while “additional events and remaining work” costing $470m had also been added to the previous forecast.

The group said the increase in expected costs “is extremely disappointing”.

“Executive management has implemented several changes since February 2019 to further strengthen the oversight, leadership for the project and frequency of reporting,” it said.

The new project leadership team had been “instrumental” in identifying and fixing issues with the project.

Given the increase in capital costs and the latest market pricing outlook, the forecast internal rate of return for the Lake Charles project had declined from 7.5% to between 6% and 6.5%.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Lobby group to fight state on doubling allowed emissions of sulphur dioxide

Environmental group groundWork has launched court proceedings in terms of the Air Quality Act, specifically fingering Eskom and Sasol
National
1 week ago

Sasol’s shares rise to best level since November

High oil prices and the rand’s weakness have pushed the energy and chemical group’s share price higher
Companies
4 weeks ago

Sasol expects less severe production loss at Secunda than initially forecast

The fuels giant had faced an extended shutdown of its Sasol Secunda Operations West factory due to technical issues
Companies
1 month ago

