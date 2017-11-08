EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa took bold step

The bigger question though was about the process and whether Ramaphosa violated ANC codes by announcing his slate for the top six publicly. He was reprimanded by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe for doing so. Several of his campaigners and supporters also expressed disappointment, arguing that he had taken the power out of their hands to decide on who the top six should be.

Ramaphosa explained his action a day later in a short statement in which he said that his choices had been made in consultation with ANC structures. The four people named represent key constituencies within the ANC: Pandor represents the woman ticket; Gwede Mantashe, the Eastern Cape, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu; Paul Mashatile represents Gauteng; and Senzo Mchunu, KwaZulu-Natal.

In his statement, Ramaphosa tried to reassure branches that they still have the power to make the final choice of leadership themselves.

As the December conference is being touted as the conference that will put the branches back in charge of the party, Ramaphosa’s announcement was ill-advised. For tactical reasons, he may find that he shouldn’t have gone that far.

But it was no more factional or undemocratic than are the posters of Dlamini-Zuma’s slate that are circulated on social media to WhatsApp groups. It also had the distinct advantage of demonstrating authenticity: we know that this is the slate because Ramaphosa himself said so.