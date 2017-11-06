How does Naledi Pandor help Cyril Ramaphosa win the ANC presidency?

This question begs answering after Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday that the science and technology minister would be his running mate for the ANC’s elective conference in December.

In order to attain such an influential and sought-after position on Ramaphosa’s ticket‚ Pandor must offer something that no other ANC leader has. Perhaps it is that she is scandal-free and a respected and experienced member of the national executive committee (NEC) and the Cabinet.

The fact that she is a woman ticks the gender-parity box.

At the ANC’s 53rd national conference in Mangaung in 2012‚ Pandor was the woman with the highest number of votes after Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu‚ both of whom are now presidential contenders.

So it is possible that this informed the Ramaphosa camp’s choice of deputy president‚ even though she has no known constituency.