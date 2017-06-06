EDITORIAL: Softer Brexit in voters’ hands as Tory’s poll lead shrinks

But most commentators reckoned May was simply trying to capitalise on the huge lead the Tories had in the polls at that stage so as to crush the Labour Party and give her a long, uninterrupted stretch in power.

So much for that.

The Conservative Party’s lead has narrowed dramatically, to the point where one pollster, YouGov, has predicted a hung parliament, with the Tories losing their majority. The YouGov prediction is based on a forecasting model rather than on polling as such, so it could be wrong about the hung parliament. But no one expects the landslide Conservative win that May was confident of when she called the election.

At that stage, according to Financial Times research, it was 43% Tory to 25% Labour, a 18-point lead; now that lead has narrowed to just seven points, with Labour’s share jumping to 37%. That is less because voters like or trust the party’s hardline left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, than because they don’t like May or her policies, hard Brexit included.

The Labour manifesto, with its promises to improve the health service — and social services generally — has gone down well, while May’s many policy U-turns have gone down badly. She is looking increasingly strained and defensive as she battles to deal with hard questioning by voters as well as with the fallout of the horrifying terror attacks, first in Manchester and now in London — attacks that could have been triggered by the election call.

The outcome on Thursday could yet surprise us, in either direction, given how surprising elections everywhere tend to be these days. Much will depend on who turns out; younger voters are as enthusiastic about Corbyn as older voters are about May, but younger ones tend not to vote.