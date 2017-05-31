Scottish party to push for vote on independence

Perth, Scotland — The Scottish National Party will push for a new referendum on independence as an alternative to Brexit, party leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, as it digs in its heels on an issue that may cost her party support in Britain’s June 8 election.

"There is just too much at stake for Brexit simply to be imposed on Scotland, no matter how damaging it turns out to be," Sturgeon, who is also first minister of the devolved Scottish government, told a launch of the party’s policy offer to voters.

The policy document said there was no rational argument for leaving the single market.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected the demand for a new vote on secession, saying that with Britain about to leave the EU this was not the time for another vote, without saying when that time might be.

Sturgeon wants a new choice to be offered when it is clear what Brexit means.