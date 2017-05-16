EDITORIAL: Sharp bends in transport probe

It will have to show it has the capacity to do so, along with all its other merger and investigation work, and that the benefit of the exercise is greater than the cost in time and expense.

Since the law was changed to enable the commission to launch market inquiries of its own accord, rather than as a response to complaints, it has launched a number of such inquiries, designed to establish what, if anything, is preventing competition in the relevant market and what might be done about it. The newer inquiries follow a much earlier one into banking, chaired by Thabani Jali, which was concluded in 2008 after a long and costly process.

The inquiry into the liquefied petroleum gas market, launched in 2014, reported back at the end of March.

The probe into the private healthcare sector, launched almost four years ago and chaired by retired judge Sandile Ngcobo, is still going strong after public hearings were held in 2016.

The inquiry continues to involve a great deal of research — and legal challenges.

Then there is the inquiry into the grocery retail market, chaired by University of Cape Town law professor Halton Cheadle, which was launched in 2016 and has already demanded a significant amount of information from the sector’s established players and recently called for submissions from all interested parties.

It is a somewhat random list of sectors and it’s not clear to what extent any of them have been or will be made more competitive by the inquiries.