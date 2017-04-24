LPG market told to institute steps to boost competition

The Competition Commission has recommended the introduction of various measures to improve competition in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market.

Such measures would be implemented between now and 2019, according to a report submitted to Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, following a market inquiry conducted by the commission into the state of competition in the sector.

The commission initiated its inquiry into the LPG sector in August 2014 after observing that the sector had certain features that prevented, distorted or restricted competition.

The commission said in a statement on Monday that the successful implementation of these measures was essential "for an efficient and competitive LPG sector" as there were a number of features of the LPG market that prevented, restricted and distorted competition.

The market was highly concentrated at both production and wholesale level: switching costs were high and the regulatory regime was unfavourable for competition.

The limited usage of LPG by households also acted as a constraint to the growth of the sector.

The commission found that the concentration of the market was conducive for collusive behaviour and should be monitored.

There are only five refineries currently producing LPG in the country while four large wholesalers account for 90% of the market. This created a high barrier to entry for small existing firms.

The commission found that the concentration of wholesalers fostered an environment "conducive for co-ordination".

New entrants and small existing firms had to overcome high barriers to gain entry in the wholesale markets.