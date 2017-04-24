LPG market told to institute steps to boost competition

The Competition Commission has recommended the introduction of various measures to improve competition in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market.
Such measures would be implemented between now and 2019, according to a report submitted to Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, following a market inquiry conducted by the commission into the state of competition in the sector.
The commission initiated its inquiry into the LPG sector in August 2014 after observing that the sector had certain features that prevented, distorted or restricted competition.
The commission said in a statement on Monday that the successful implementation of these measures was essential "for an efficient and competitive LPG sector" as there were a number of features of the LPG market that prevented, restricted and distorted competition.
The market was highly concentrated at both production and wholesale level: switching costs were high and the regulatory regime was unfavourable for competition.
The limited usage of LPG by households also acted as a constraint to the growth of the sector.
The commission found that the concentration of the market was conducive for collusive behaviour and should be monitored.
There are only five refineries currently producing LPG in the country while four large wholesalers account for 90% of the market. This created a high barrier to entry for small existing firms.
The commission found that the concentration of wholesalers fostered an environment "conducive for co-ordination".
New entrants and small existing firms had to overcome high barriers to gain entry in the wholesale markets.
With regard to the regulatory regime, the commission found that there were overlapping mandates and misaligned regulatory incentives, which created uncertainty among market participants.
"This overlap causes barriers to entry by delaying much-needed investment (import, loading and storage facilities) into this sector," it said.
Several regulators involved in infrastructure licensing had overlapping jurisdictions which could lead to projects being stalled.
The commission recommended that the adjudication processes of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) be aligned and that legal processes be sequenced.
In addition, Nersa must be the regulator responsible for issuing and monitoring wholesale licensing, it said.
On pricing regulation, the commission found that its monitoring and enforcement did not seem to be effective, "resulting in pricing abuse by market participants".
The lack of incentives by refineries negatively affected the security of supply for LPG, while logistics was the driving factor behind the high cost of imported products.
The commission urged that Nersa undertake pricing regulation as well as the monitoring of the maximum refinery gate price and the maximum retail price.
Furthermore Nersa should facilitate the import of large quantities of LPG. The Department of Energy should, meanwhile, conduct a study on price deregulation once import facilities under construction came on stream.
Local production of LPG is limited and imports are used to fill in the gaps in supply, but the current import infrastructure is inadequate and has stifled the uptake of LPG, the commission found.
Nersa and TNPA’s overlapping jurisdictions caused obstacles for approvals for the construction of import and storage facilities at ports.
The commission recommended that a review be undertaken of the regulatory frameworks applicable to the construction of LPG import and storage facilities at ports.
Long-term supply agreements (82% of all sales) were preferred by refineries, which benefited through discounts of up to 10%. Smaller wholesalers, however, did not benefit from these price discounts and were unable to attain economies of scale.
The commission recommended that smaller wholesalers be given preferential access to 10% of LPG volumes. Contracts should to be limited to 10 years and all automatic renewal clauses should be abolished.
On cylinder deposit fees, the commission recommended that Nersa, rather than Department of Energy, be responsible for the determination of these fees, which had not been reviewed by the department since 2010. "The commission has reason to believe that collusion in cylinder deposits has taken place and the conduct is likely to be continuing," it said.
The commission noted that the cylinder exchange practice acted as a potential barrier to entry by new entrants into the cylinder market as it was governed through bilateral agreements.
Smaller wholesalers experienced obstacles to participating in cylinder exchange. It recommended that the cylinder exchange practice be more inclusive and no wholesaler should "unreasonably" be denied the opportunity to enter into bilateral arrangements to facilitate cylinder exchange.
Another issue addressed by the commission was the high cost of switching for bulk LPG. Its report noted that switching was limited by the reluctance of incumbent wholesalers to sell equipment to incoming wholesalers.
Differences in valuation of the equipment was one of the reasons cited. Bulk LPG supply agreements were structured in a vague manner with no or limited disclosure of equipment ownership during and after the contract term ended.
The commission recommended that Nersa’s mandate be expanded to include dispute resolution for the interpretation and application of valuation methodology of LPG equipment.
Nersa should also develop and publish a bulk LPG equipment installation valuation methodology, and adjudicate on disputes in the valuation of bulk equipment and installations leading to switching impediments.
