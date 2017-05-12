EDITORIAL: Not just banks being judged

Several of the banks will be challenging whether SA’s competition authorities have jurisdiction in a case that involves currency traders in New York. Quite a few say that the commission never informed them that it was investigating a potential collusion case, nor did it ever ask them for documents, clarification or comment prior to the referral in February.

Of course, lawyers and their clients would say these things when they are trying to defend themselves against allegations of collusion. But the commission’s case this time appears to be particularly open to accusations that it just hasn’t done its work properly.

What’s really disturbing is what appears to be a lack of any rigour on a case that is so politically explosive. The collusion allegations against the banks fit remarkably neatly into the antibusiness, "white monopoly capital" narrative that those supporting President Jacob Zuma have been putting about, fuelled by Gupta-linked public relations hacks.

The commission should be rigorous in every case it prosecutes. But one would have thought that in one as politically sensitive as this, it would have gone out of its way to ensure it had a watertight case against each and every one of the banks it cited. That its research appears so shoddy can only fuel damaging speculation that it bowed to political pressure in launching this case — and that is not good for the institution.

More often than not, companies accused of collusion have settled with the commission. The banks case looks to be one of the rare cases in which most of the accused have decided to fight it out. That is welcome.

This case needs to be aired thoroughly in the glare of publicity that the tribunal hearing will no doubt ensure. It should be an interesting battle, and an important one.