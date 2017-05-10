Calls for action over companies' failure to transform

More than 50% of the 192 companies that have been referred for prosecution for not complying with employment equity law are listed on the JSE.

The Department of Labour said it planned to promulgate section 53 of the Employment Equity Act to block the offenders from doing business with the state as a countermeasure. The amendment bill could be before Parliament as early as August if the Commission for Employment Equity has its way.

A 2016 commission report released by the department on Tuesday reveals that whites and males, in particular, are over-represented at the top management level in all sectors of the economy. It also reveals that white women represent more than the rest of the designated female groups in that category.

Whites hold 68% of all top management positions, down 1.5 percentage points compared to 2014, while Africans’ representation increased slightly to 14.4% from 13.6% in 2014.

Business Unity SA (Busa) has condemned the state of affairs and the Black Management Forum (BMF) wants noncompliant companies delisted.