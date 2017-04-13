EDITORIAL: Economic woes set to continue

As it is, the sector’s contribution to SA’s GDP has already plummeted to under 12%, half of what it was in 1994. And the erosion of our manufacturing base is clearly continuing at a disturbing rate, in part because it tends to become a vicious spiral: as toothpaste producers cut output or move their facilities elsewhere, that means less demand for local tubes, cartons and pallets, so the packaging industry gets hit too.

We know that consumer demand has held up much better than the domestic manufacturing sector, so imports have been meeting an ever-growing proportion of local needs, which is not good for domestic output or jobs.

The slide in the capacity and competitiveness of SA’s manufacturing sector is, in part, because global trends are changing industrial dynamics in many other countries too. But SA’s own policy, regulatory and labour environment has to take a good part of the blame for the fact that the country is not a conducive place for investment in manufacturing.

The burden of having to comply with everything from environmental and empowerment rules to skills levies and a range of taxes, combined with often unstable labour relations, takes its toll. Industrial incentives are not nearly enough: policy makers need to take a much more fundamental look at the sector if they want to avoid further erosion.

Then there’s the retail sector, which delivered a monthly increase for February of 0.8%, which was in line with expectations. But that doesn’t make it especially good. Lings notes that the three months from December to February saw a 1.3% decline compared to the previous quarter, while on an annual basis in real terms February’s number was down 1.7%.