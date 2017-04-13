Transparent governance is key to our survival

Never mind the dangerous pull-back into the politics of identity and ethnic nationalism, events in one part of the world are relayed to other parts through contagion mechanisms such as investment, trade or capital flows.

A defining feature of the liberal international global political economy is precisely that states have opted into the system, through transnational institutions, regimes, agreements or treaties, as opposed to having chosen isolation.

The last remaining communist superpower, the People’s Republic of China, chose to become part of the global political economy and mostly adheres to the system’s rules — compared to North Korea’s isolation or "decoupling".

Should things be broken simply for the sake of breaking them, or should something better be built — and what are the costs of either?

It is not unreasonable that the #FeesMustFall movement has positioned itself as a movement for justice over order. Generally, people take to the streets when they believe all legal challenges for justice have been exhausted.

Wilfully presenting impossible demands does not help the search for justice. Arguments over differences about justice and order, about stability and continuity can continue without conclusions ever being reached, but ethical lapses cannot be delayed indefinitely on the basis of short-term gains, because of exclusion and notions of revenge and recrimination.

There can be no justice in revenge, malice or in the wilful manipulation of legal systems. Ethical lapses cannot be allowed to become normalised, especially not in the education system, on the basis that bodies of knowledge are the preserve of one group and that access to these bodies of knowledge has to be policed.

SA faces challenges to power, to abuse of power, of dominance and abuse of dominance threatening to roll back even further the achievements of the past 23 years’ democracy. These threats are global in many ways. Some are shaped by the structural and historical forces of the longue durée, in which the focus is on long-term conditions and progressive change rather than brief political or military events. Assuming citizens lack agency is, however, a mistake.