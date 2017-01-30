EDITORIAL: Hold tight, the rough ride is on

High levels of uncertainty and volatility doesn’t begin to describe it.

It was a week in which the US’s brand new president, Donald Trump, put paid to trade deals the US was busy negotiating. He also signed edicts halting Obamacare and putting a lid on any US-funded healthcare programmes that might mention "abortion", at the same time as he barred refugees and other migrants from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US. This prompted widespread protests at the weekend.

And that was by no means all that the impetuous and ever more bizarre president of the world’s largest economy got up to. On the upside, the US courts have moved to enforce some semblance of constitutionalism and democracy, starting with a stay of deportations under Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

Across the ocean, the UK courts ruled that parliament, not the prime minister, would have to give the go-ahead to trigger Britain’s exit from the EU, while Prime Minister Theresa May raced to be the first major world leader to pay a visit to Trump, ahead of a planned US state visit to the UK later this year, a state visit that is rapidly becoming hugely controversial — and who could blame the Brits if they would rather not have the new US president over.

At least parliament is to have a say in Brexit and, although a one-clause bill authorising May’s government to trigger the key article 50 is hardly much of a say, May has indicated that she will take whatever deal she does with Europe over the next two years back to parliament.

Meanwhile, the fate of the EU itself is attracting much less attention than it should in a crucial year in which Europe’s largest economies are due to go to the polls, raising the possibility that anti-Europe candidates could gain support.

The Trump-May meeting is a reminder, though, that this is an unpredictable but crucial time for the English-speaking world, SA included. In the landmark speech in which she clarified the UK’s Brexit objectives a while ago, May painted a picture of a Britain trading with the world instead of focusing mainly on Europe.

That may have been one of the reasons for her hasty trip to the US, which The Guardian’s columnist Jonathan Freedland has argued had the smack of desperation on May’s part, likening her to someone who has sold their old house before they have bought a new one. With the UK losing its privileged access to Europe’s market, it will be desperate to find new trading partners in a bid to prove Brexit is not a disaster.

The US president, writes Freedland, "will have seen May as a sucker who needs to make a deal. And he will look forward to naming his price."

Brexit’s supporters would no doubt have an entirely different and more positive take on US-UK relations and on May’s visit. But there is more than a hint coming out of the UK that it will be looking to establish closer trade and investment ties with its old English-speaking colonies. SA needs to be alert to any opportunities that might arise – and alive to the risks.

It is as yet far from clear what Brexit will look like or what its effect will be on Europe or on the UK – both very important trading partners and sources of investment for SA, as indeed is the US. And while Trump has wasted no time – nor apparently very much thought or policy analysis – before starting to deliver on even some of the most extreme promises of his campaign, it will surely be a few more months before we get an idea of the real shape of the Trump presidency and what effect it will have on the US economy, as well as on the global economy and global commodity and financial markets.

Meanwhile, the sensible thing for SA to do is to watch carefully and try to put measures in place to mitigate any potential damage to the economy.