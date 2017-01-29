Global opposition to Donald Trump's ban intensifies

New York — Global opposition to US President Donald Trump's immigration policy intensified on Sunday as world leaders condemned the move to temporarily limit immigration from what are predominantly Muslim countries, while Germany pledged to play a bigger role on the international stage.

World leaders including British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised Trump and said their nations would not change their immigration policies.

"We do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking," May said on Sunday in a statement, two days after meeting Trump to begin work on a trade accord.

The growing condemnation exposed dividing lines with US allies and was not limited to the world of politics: Netflix’s chief executive officer said the changes were "un-American", while Alphabet’s Google advised staff who may be impacted by the order to return to the US immediately.

Trump’s move was stymied on Saturday when two judges temporarily blocked his administration from enforcing the order that would have led to the removal from US airports of refugees, visa holders and legal US residents from the seven countries.

Trump defended his order. "It’s not a Muslim ban," he said in the Oval Office. "We were totally prepared. It’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over. It’s working out very nicely."