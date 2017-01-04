EDITORIAL: Gordhan case a crucial test

If nothing else, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application to the courts for an order that would make it clear that neither he nor any of SA’s financial regulators can intervene in disputes such as the one between the Guptas and the banks should provide us with a thorough education on the rules in question.

The affidavits submitted to the court by the regulators and some of the banks provide a comprehensive overview of the legislation that governs the supervision of SA’s banking system and the combating of money laundering and terror financing, as well as the international institutions and conventions to which SA belongs.

They also provide sometimes painfully and bizarrely amusing moments. In his affidavit, Reserve Bank deputy governor and registrar of banks Kuben Naidoo points to the irony of President Jacob Zuma’s November refusal to sign into law the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill on the grounds that one of its sections allows for warrantless searches by inspectors.

Ironically, says Naidoo, under the current (unamended) legislation, all searches are warrantless — whereas under the amended legislation, these are allowed only in exceptional circumstances.

Then there is the affidavit by Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) head Murray Michell, who in addition to supporting Gordhan’s application is also opposing a counter-application by the Guptas and Oakbay who want him to disclose details of the report on alleged suspicious transactions the banks submitted to the FIC.

The Guptas want to see what the FIC has in part because of the minister’s court case, and in even larger part, they have said, so that they can counter the reputational damage. In his affidavit, Michell suggests they need a public relations agency and not a court application, and points out that they are not opposing the legal basis of Gordhan’s application so, therefore, don’t need more information.