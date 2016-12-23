Carol Paton Deputy editor
National

Gupta demand opposed by Financial Intelligence Centre

23 December 2016 - 07:00 AM Carol Paton
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has refused to provide the Gupta-owned Oakbay companies with access to the 72 records of suspicious transactions reported to it, which are believed to have prompted the closure of Oakbay’s accounts by all four major banks in the first six months of this year.

In an affidavit lodged in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, FIC director Murray Michell states that Oakbay are not entitled to the records, firstly because the law prohibits it and secondly because Oakbay has not established a legal basis to obtain the records.

The FIC affidavit is in response to a court application launched by Oakbay earlier this month to compel the release of the records. However, as this case and the application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan for a declaratory order that he is not entitled to intervene in the business of banks with their clients are related, the two cases will now be heard together.

This follows a directive from the Deputy Judge President in the High Court in Pretoria Aubrey Ledwaba last week that the two matters be joined.

The FIC states in its affidavit that it will abide by the ruling of the court in the Gordhan matter and does not intend to file an answering affidavit.

With regard to the Oakbay application, the Michell argues that the Financial Intelligence Centre Act prohibits the disclosure of suspicious transaction records. These records are themselves never released, his affidavit says, even to law enforcement agencies, which are presented with reports based on the records.

The records contain information such as identity numbers, account numbers, signatories and balances which is “non-public” and is protected by the Protection of Private Information Act.

Michell also argues that as Oakbay has not opposed Gordhan’s application for a declaratory order it has not established a legal basis to gain access to the records.

Absa ‘politely declined’ meeting with Gupta faction

On Thursday, Absa became the latest bank to file an answering affidavit to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application
National
49 minutes ago

Standard Bank affidavit proves corruption‚ says legal expert

David Loxton says it raises the question about the extent to which the country’s institutions have been captured and abused
National
6 days ago

Standard Bank files explosive affidavit seeking protection from political interference

The bank’s affidavit goes much further than Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s, and details meetings with ministers and Oakbay’s lobbying of an ...
Politics
7 days ago

Mining minister wrote to Nedbank over closed Gupta accounts

MINERAL Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane urged the Nedbank Group to reconsider its decision to sever ties with companies tied to the Gupta family, ...
Politics
8 days ago

SABC ‘built up’ Gupta rival television station

SABC eight detail instances of political interference in editorial decisions at the broadcaster
National
10 days ago

Nedbank CEO reveals details of Gupta intervention

Faith Muthambi, who was not part of the interministerial committee, met Nedbank's CEO on the closure of the Gupta bank accounts
National
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Matriculants urged to consider online learning as ...
National / Education
2.
Gupta demand opposed by Financial Intelligence ...
National
3.
Absa ‘politely declined’ meeting with Gupta ...
National
4.
Embattled SABC’s costs to balloon as revenue ...
National / Media

Related Articles

Nedbank CEO reveals details of Gupta intervention
National

Guptas' Optimum Coal Mine fails to pay builder of public health clinic
Companies / Mining

Atul Gupta's R10bn makes him seventh-richest South African
National

EDITOR'S NOTE: Gupta spin firm squirms
Opinion / Editor's Note

JAMIE CARR: Glencore turns corner; Oakbay captures headlines
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.