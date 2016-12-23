Gupta demand opposed by Financial Intelligence Centre

The FIC affidavit is in response to a court application launched by Oakbay earlier this month to compel the release of the records. However, as this case and the application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan for a declaratory order that he is not entitled to intervene in the business of banks with their clients are related, the two cases will now be heard together.

This follows a directive from the Deputy Judge President in the High Court in Pretoria Aubrey Ledwaba last week that the two matters be joined.

The FIC states in its affidavit that it will abide by the ruling of the court in the Gordhan matter and does not intend to file an answering affidavit.

With regard to the Oakbay application, the Michell argues that the Financial Intelligence Centre Act prohibits the disclosure of suspicious transaction records. These records are themselves never released, his affidavit says, even to law enforcement agencies, which are presented with reports based on the records.

The records contain information such as identity numbers, account numbers, signatories and balances which is “non-public” and is protected by the Protection of Private Information Act.

Michell also argues that as Oakbay has not opposed Gordhan’s application for a declaratory order it has not established a legal basis to gain access to the records.