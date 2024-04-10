ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Russell Tribunal was necessary but failed to bring powerful to justice
10 April 2024 - 05:00
I have discussed previously in this column the importance of international law, and the ways it has been circumvented, perverted or simply ignored by powerful states over decades.
While the US in effect controls power in the UN, we have recently also seen that even the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been unable to put an end to the violence and destruction in Gaza...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.