ALANA PUGH-JONES BARANOV: Denying anti-Semitism harms entire social fabric
Questioning the lived experience of Jewish South Africans does not contribute to a just peace in Israel and Palestine
15 February 2024 - 05:00
Deafening silence. No solidarity, no support, no offers to publicly stand shoulder to shoulder.
After more than a decade of working in hate crime networks and interfaith forums, and years of speaking out against all forms of discrimination, from xenophobia to homophobia, LGTBQ+ persecution to anti-Chinese bigotry, the silence from my colleagues in civil society is not only deeply hurtful to me but is dangerous for my community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.