STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Digital natives are losing art of face-to-face communication
WhatsApp’s voice note feature stands out as a particularly useful tool, given my aversion to typing on my phone and the uncertainty of whether calls will be timely for others. Voice notes streamline communication, allowing me to convey messages effectively while providing the flexibility for recipients to respond at their convenience.
Lately, I have been pondering whether the appeal of voice notes transcends simple convenience. At times, my reluctance to engage in real-time conversation leads me to choose voice notes as a somewhat effortless, possibly even avoidant, method of communication. This behaviour prompts me to question why we lean towards this approach and the underlying psychological dynamics it reveals...
