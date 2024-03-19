TOM EATON: Returning expats can live like kings in Joburg’s leafy suburbs
It’s not just weakness of rand or abundance of cheap labour that’s drawing them home
As SA expats begin to return to this country, I’m reminded of the old saying: “If you love something, set it free. If it comes back, it’s going to be dragging a suitcase full of dollars, which might make the friendship awkies. If it doesn’t, well, it’s also nice in Ireland, so fair enough.”
I must admit that when I first started reading about the returnees a few years ago I thought it was just clever marketing by desperate estate agents. (“Need a cheap nanny but worried nobody you know is here any more? Well worry no more! Remember Kevin from the squat in Shepherd’s Bush? He’s back! Oh, and also Cheryl! Remember? From the backpackers in Bruges? She’s almost definitely coming back!”)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.