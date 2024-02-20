TOM EATON: SA still unsure of place in new world order
Fikile Mbalula fails to elaborate on meeting of minds in Russia
The ANC has taken some flak for sending a delegation to Moscow for a conference over the weekend, but after Bheki Cele announced on Friday that South Africans are being murdered (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-02-16-murders-rise-by-155-to-7710-in-final-quarter-of-2023/) at a rate of roughly 84 per day, I suppose it made sense: unless you’re getting drafted to Ukraine or criticising Vladimir Putin, you’re much safer in Moscow than back home.
I can’t tell you if the “Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism — For the Freedom of Nations” achieved all its political goals. When I looked out of my window this morning the West was still there, and quite a lot of nations remained very much not free, including Russia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.