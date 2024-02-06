TOM EATON: My fellow South Africans, believe me I speak the truth
Yes, the president will say all sorts of things in his state of the nation address, and some might even turn out to be true
For years, the state of the nation address was dull. But then President Cyril Ramaphosa promised us smart cities and bullet trains, and now all bets are off: this week we could be offered anything from cold fusion to a 24-hour TV channel where you can watch Fikile Mbalula lying on his office floor, gently beating his forehead with his fists as he tries to have a thought.
Of course, before Ramaphosa reveals Mbaks-O-Vision he will no doubt give us an overview of the past 30 years. There will be much talk of the dawn of freedom, the challenges faced by the ANC in 1994, and the real and very dramatic progress made by the party in the 1990s. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.