NEIL MANTHORP: Provinces must pull a rabbit out of a hat to lure crowds to T20s
Live audiences make or break tournaments and most venues have been all but empty
There has been plenty of entertainment during the Cricket SA T20 Challenge as well as a few mismatches, which might suggest that SA’s player resources are as stretched as its finances in sustaining 15 professional provinces, but these are early days and a gripping crescendo may yet happen.
An undeniable theme, however, has been the meagre attendances. Thousands are watching the live-streams of games thanks to Pitch Vision but live audiences make or break tournaments and most venues have been all but empty. A suggestion was made that too much emphasis has been placed on the “sideshows”. The opposite may, in fact, be true...
