NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket has more than promotion, relegation and wins at stake
The belief that the SA20 ‘saves’ domestic cricket is as popular as it is naive
12 March 2024 - 05:00
The next month or so will be a busy time for the country’s professional cricketers as they chase titles in Division 1 and 2 of the Cricket SA T20 Challenge in a packed schedule. Exciting times for the players. They should enjoy them — they may not be around forever.
There is more at stake than promotion, relegation and victories. It could be their very survival as professional provinces at stake. The status quo in SA cricket cannot remain. Reality has a tendency to hit hard when ignored...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.