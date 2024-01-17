MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine growers’ charity extends beyond industry’s needs
The Cape Wine Auction has raised R125m since 2014, mainly for young people living in the Cape winelands
Charity, as the adage reminds us, begins at home — and the wine industry is acutely aware of this. For the past 30 years — during which time the relationship between grape growers/winemakers and the state was visibly combative — producers learnt to function without any assistance from the government. More recently, however, there has been evidence of toenadering — though not to the point that anyone would describe the spirit of engagement as “cosy”. Bad blood doesn’t evaporate overnight.
The government could do a lot more to ensure the viability of a sector that makes an important contribution to the economy and to our balance of payments — and employs (directly or indirectly) more than 250,000 people. It need look no further than Australia for an example worth following: trade deals with China (which went badly wrong during the Covid-19 pandemic), Britain, the EU and most recently India, have played a crucial role in supporting that country’s wine exports...
