ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Everyone is a liberal until they are not
Amid all the confusion and manipulation, it’s easy to conceal our liberalism
15 November 2023 - 05:00
There are more people in SA who are liberal than they would admit. It does not help that liberalism is infrequently discussed in detail, at least not publicly, but mostly it is because liberalism is associated with “those liberals”, a group concept interchangeably used with “those whites” of the apartheid era.
This does not mean liberalism in practice is inconsistent in time and place. Nonetheless, when it is convenient many of us slip back and forth in and out of liberalism’s safe spaces and behind masks. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.