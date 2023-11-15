Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Everyone is a liberal until they are not Amid all the confusion and manipulation, it’s easy to conceal our liberalism B L Premium

There are more people in SA who are liberal than they would admit. It does not help that liberalism is infrequently discussed in detail, at least not publicly, but mostly it is because liberalism is associated with “those liberals”, a group concept interchangeably used with “those whites” of the apartheid era.

This does not mean liberalism in practice is inconsistent in time and place. Nonetheless, when it is convenient many of us slip back and forth in and out of liberalism’s safe spaces and behind masks. ..