ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The rise and fall and rise of the Washington Consensus

Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
A new Washington Consensus is taking shape. That’s the way it is being presented, anyway. In many ways there is nothing new about this emerging consensus. It is the latest iteration of an old set of ideas and objectives. The idea is to shape a consensus around a set of policies, and the objective is to establish control of the global political economy.
In this sense it is an attempt to reboot the place and role of the US in the world. However, the decline of the West, such as it is, provides a useful explanation for the emerging new consensus. Let us walk gently through some of the news and analyses. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The rise and fall and rise of the Washington Consensus
Emerging consensus is just the latest iteration of an old set of ideas and objectives
A new Washington Consensus is taking shape. That’s the way it is being presented, anyway. In many ways there is nothing new about this emerging consensus. It is the latest iteration of an old set of ideas and objectives. The idea is to shape a consensus around a set of policies, and the objective is to establish control of the global political economy.
In this sense it is an attempt to reboot the place and role of the US in the world. However, the decline of the West, such as it is, provides a useful explanation for the emerging new consensus. Let us walk gently through some of the news and analyses. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.