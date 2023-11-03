ISAAH MHLANGA: Medium-term budget kicks can down road
Hope is all well and good, but effective delivery is what counts
03 November 2023 - 05:00
The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presented what I characterise as doing what you can in a constrained environment, and certainly it’s neither an upbeat nor a catastrophic set of numbers and proposals.
It still offers hope for reforms that can underpin economic growth, but if hope takes too long to deliver tangible improvements it can turn into excruciating despair. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.