HILARY JOFFE: Medium-term budget may tell us little of what will happen in the end
It is unlikely the government will be keen to make serious policy choices
31 October 2023 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents SA’s 26th medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) tomorrow, and it will be watched closely for the update it will provide on the state of the economy and public finances.
But as its name suggests the MTBPS is meant to be more than that: it is meant to capture the effect of the policy decisions the government has made on taxing and spending in a fiscal framework, and to project this out for the next three years of the medium term. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.