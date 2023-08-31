NATASHA MARRIAN: Chaos wrapped in a riddle inside an enigma
Amid the scheming and feuding that marks Joburg politics, only the EFF appears to be content
31 August 2023 - 05:00
There are no easy answers to the political conundrum in the City of Joburg.
The ANC, the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are co-governing the council, with an ever-confused-looking Kabelo Gwamanda — whose party, Al Jama-ah, won 1% of the vote — as executive mayor. ..
