JOHN DLUDLU: Brics enters its new chapter in search of an identity
Now that the summit and speeches are over, the real work and heavy lifting begin
30 August 2023 - 05:00
Clumsily, SA hosted a reasonably successful 15th Brics summit from August 22-24 in Johannesburg. After fudging the expansion of the bloc, Pretoria now faces a bigger challenge: its new direction and potential beyond being just an anti-West lobby group.
There are many exciting and risky possibilities ahead of Pretoria’s chairing of the bloc. As expected, last week Brics summit agreed to admit new members. The lucky six that made the cut are the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia...
