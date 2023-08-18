JONNY STEINBERG: Three responses to SA’s irrelevance as power shifts from West to East
Extreme fiscal caution, industrial rearguard action and geopolitical fantasies about a united Global South
18 August 2023 - 05:00
Something profound has happened since democracy came to SA, both to the global order and to our place within it.
On the one hand economic power has shifted seismically away from the West. On the day Nelson Mandela was freed the Group of Seven countries accounted for more than 60% of world income. Thirty years later, that figure had plummeted to just more than 40%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.