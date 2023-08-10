MARK BARNES: Basic changes needed for coalitions to work
The longevity of coalitions has been nothing short of embarrassing
10 August 2023 - 05:00
We find ourselves in the midst of coalition fever. No surprise there — we have national elections in 2024, and the status quo just ain’t gonna cut it.
Coalitions are nothing new on the SA landscape, especially at local level, where they provide a never-ending source of tragic comedy. Our past achievements (or mostly lack thereof) are nothing to be proud of, and the longevity of coalitions has been nothing short of embarrassing. Joburg’s mayoral merry-go-round is a moving farce. ..
