SIFISO SKENJANA: Use Brics to build our industrial clusters
The industrial cluster concept could be a powerful economic shot-in-the-arm but it requires investment
The fast-approaching Brics summit offers a real opportunity for South Africa to market industrial clusters — which are key ways to unlock regional and export-led growth — for investment.
The notion of the “Marshallian industrial district” is re-emerging as a socioeconomic growth lever in industrialisation literature; it recognises that industrial clusters offer opportunities for lower production costs, infrastructure-led growth, new technology development and reshoring of skilled human capital...
