Sentiment buoyed after the government says it will discuss moving bloc’s summit to China, easing fears of a crisis
Auditor-general’s report focuses spotlight on financial malaise
Crisis committees to focus on electricity, ports and crime
ActionSA files no-confidence motion in Kabelo Gwamanda’s leadership
Helium and natural gas producer secures funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation
Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mponeng Seshea, CEO and co-founder of Imizizi Evolution
Russia and Ukraine exchange blame as targeting dams in war is banned under Geneva Conventions
Relegated as Ajax in 2018, they are poised to return to the PSL
Michael Cardo’s book is no hagiography, but suggests a behemoth that helped alter the pernicious aspects of apartheid
Eskom is having quite a good June. Load-shedding is down and its energy availability factor is up. Something appears to be going right, though it would be madness to relax. Too much damage has been done to our economy and our society by Eskom’s collapse for anyone to trust it now.
Nonetheless, electricity is more available so far this month than it was last month. Something may be going right. What that might be is anyone’s guess...
PETER BRUCE: Gwede Mantashe is blocking all the exits from load-shedding
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
