PETER BRUCE: Gwede Mantashe is blocking all the exits from load-shedding

The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans

08 June 2023 - 05:01

Eskom is having quite a good June. Load-shedding is down and its energy availability factor is up. Something appears to be going right, though it would be madness to relax. Too much damage has been done to our economy and our society by Eskom’s collapse for anyone to trust it now.

Nonetheless, electricity is more available so far this month than it was last month. Something may be going right. What that might be is anyone’s guess...

