Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
The PA leader could make a real difference to what might otherwise be a grouping of the obvious in an election where citizens are desperate for change
The stigma that obese and overweight people face is similar to that seen in the early days of the HIV epidemic, says HIV doctor Francois Venter
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
The decision, if it holds, by Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie to support a motion to remove the newly minted but hopelessly inappropriate Joburg mayor, Thapelo Amad, and its esurient and duplicitous speaker, Colleen Makhubele, may be a big moment in our politics.
Over the weekend the ANC was trying hard to persuade McKenzie not to pull out of the coalition the ANC and the EFF lead in Joburg. They depend on the PA to keep them there...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: Gayton McKenzie, ‘moonshot’ kingmaker?
The PA leader could make a real difference to what might otherwise be a grouping of the obvious in an election where citizens are desperate for change
The decision, if it holds, by Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie to support a motion to remove the newly minted but hopelessly inappropriate Joburg mayor, Thapelo Amad, and its esurient and duplicitous speaker, Colleen Makhubele, may be a big moment in our politics.
Over the weekend the ANC was trying hard to persuade McKenzie not to pull out of the coalition the ANC and the EFF lead in Joburg. They depend on the PA to keep them there...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.