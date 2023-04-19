Opinion / Bruce's List

PETER BRUCE: Gayton McKenzie, ‘moonshot’ kingmaker?

The PA leader could make a real difference to what might otherwise be a grouping of the obvious in an election where citizens are desperate for change

19 April 2023 - 08:17

The decision, if it holds, by Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie to support a motion to remove the newly minted but hopelessly inappropriate Joburg mayor, Thapelo Amad, and its esurient and duplicitous speaker, Colleen Makhubele, may be a big moment in our politics.

Over the weekend the ANC was trying hard to persuade McKenzie not to pull out of the coalition the ANC and the EFF lead in Joburg. They depend on the PA to keep them there...

