PETER BRUCE: In capital we trust to fix the beloved country

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Thursday, June 1 2023
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The continent’s renewable resources could make it a global powerhouse as global warming bites
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
Trying to figure out what happens to SA may be our last remaining political distraction. There’s no point any more coming up with ideas or solutions. The government doesn’t listen and it is simply unable to conceive of a world in which it isn’t the “leader of society”.
Even old Soviet types are genuinely taken aback by the ANC’s inability to make policy for the modern age, and only now, as its energy, rail, health and education commands fall, is it looking to the private sector for help. But it is too late for the party. President Cyril Ramaphosa came to power vowing to re-industrialise the country, and in the process “transform” it in terms of colour...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: In capital we trust to fix the beloved country
ANC’s demise will trigger dramatic reordering of allocation of funds such that it begins to work for growth again
Trying to figure out what happens to SA may be our last remaining political distraction. There’s no point any more coming up with ideas or solutions. The government doesn’t listen and it is simply unable to conceive of a world in which it isn’t the “leader of society”.
Even old Soviet types are genuinely taken aback by the ANC’s inability to make policy for the modern age, and only now, as its energy, rail, health and education commands fall, is it looking to the private sector for help. But it is too late for the party. President Cyril Ramaphosa came to power vowing to re-industrialise the country, and in the process “transform” it in terms of colour...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.