PETER BRUCE: In capital we trust to fix the beloved country

ANC’s demise will trigger dramatic reordering of allocation of funds such that it begins to work for growth again

01 June 2023 - 05:00 Peter Bruce

Trying to figure out what happens to SA may be our last remaining political distraction. There’s no point any more coming up with ideas or solutions. The government doesn’t listen and it is simply unable to conceive of a world in which it isn’t the “leader of society”.

Even old Soviet types are genuinely taken aback by the ANC’s inability to make policy for the modern age, and only now, as its energy, rail, health and education commands fall, is it looking to the private sector for help. But it is too late for the party. President Cyril Ramaphosa came to power vowing to re-industrialise the country, and in the process “transform” it in terms of colour...

