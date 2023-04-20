The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
President Cyril Ramaphosa crows that his government has raised R1.5-trillion in investment in the past five years, exceeding his initial R1.2-trillion target by plenty.
But if that’s really happened, where exactly is this money? If all this cash is flushing around the system, how come unemployment is rising, the country’s economic capital is slowly becoming one gaping pothole, and the economy is projected to stutter to little more than 0% growth this year?..
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s 2-trillion empty investment promises
If so much cash is really flushing around the system, how come the economy is in such a dire state?
