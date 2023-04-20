Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s 2-trillion empty investment promises

If so much cash is really flushing around the system, how come the economy is in such a dire state?

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 06:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa crows that his government has raised R1.5-trillion in investment in the past five years, exceeding his initial R1.2-trillion target by plenty.

But if that’s really happened, where exactly is this money? If all this cash is flushing around the system, how come unemployment is rising, the country’s economic capital is slowly becoming one gaping pothole, and the economy is projected to stutter to little more than 0% growth this year?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.