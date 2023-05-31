The lustre of safe-haven bullion diminishes to $1,955.28 per ounce due to advancing US debt talks and looming Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
In a rapidly evolving world driven by technological advancements, the convergence of books, children, and the future holds great significance. As we embrace the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), it is crucial to recognise how the timeless act of reading books can coexist harmoniously with AI technologies, shaping a future where human and computational intelligence complement each other.
As a parent, I am delighted that my 9-year-old son has discovered the joy of reading at an early age. I am doing all I can to ensure that he is preparing for a digital world, with engineering games on his iPad and a comfortable friendship with the voice command and other digital devices in our home. ..
JOHAN STEYN: Books, children and a future shaped by AI
The reading of books can coexist with artificial intelligence technologies
