Investors favour Japan’s rising sun over China’s fading star

China’s economy is losing steam while Japan’s growth is accelerating

19 May 2023 - 05:00 Jamie McGeever

Long Japan, short China. If there is a general macro, relative value trade playing out right now, it might be that the contrasting fortunes of Asia’s economic and financial giants become starker by the day.

China’s economy is rapidly losing steam and investor appetite for Chinese assets is cooling accordingly, while Japan’s growth is accelerating and its main stock markets are at or flirting with their highest levels in 33 years...

