Investors favour Japan’s rising sun over China’s fading star

One analyst warns stagflation is on the cards due to unabated load-shedding
Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
Deputy finance minister repeats reform roll call at the launch of Rand Merchant Bank’s US operation
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Titi criticises the government’s handling of the electricity debacle and says Eskom will struggle to source funding to extend the life of its ageing coal fleet
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
A biography of a sex symbol, a business drama and a Watergate story are among the offerings this week
Long Japan, short China. If there is a general macro, relative value trade playing out right now, it might be that the contrasting fortunes of Asia’s economic and financial giants become starker by the day.
China’s economy is rapidly losing steam and investor appetite for Chinese assets is cooling accordingly, while Japan’s growth is accelerating and its main stock markets are at or flirting with their highest levels in 33 years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investors favour Japan’s rising sun over China’s fading star
China’s economy is losing steam while Japan’s growth is accelerating
Long Japan, short China. If there is a general macro, relative value trade playing out right now, it might be that the contrasting fortunes of Asia’s economic and financial giants become starker by the day.
China’s economy is rapidly losing steam and investor appetite for Chinese assets is cooling accordingly, while Japan’s growth is accelerating and its main stock markets are at or flirting with their highest levels in 33 years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.