National

SA’s busiest courts in virtual shutdown on national day of protest

Cases will be postponed or virtual, clogging up under-pressure court roll, during EFF-led anti-government protest

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 05:00

The country’s busiest courts will be on a virtual lockdown on Monday, clogging up an already under-pressure court roll in response to the EFF-led anti-government protest — a development that may signal lack of faith in the state’s ability to maintain order during the demonstrations.

High court directives, seen by Business Day, show various divisions directing that matters be postponed or go virtual in response to what is widely expected to be the biggest mass protests yet against the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has presided over a floundering economy, record unemployment and paralysing electricity outages...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.