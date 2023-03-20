The fall comes despite a deal in terms of which UBS will buy Credit Suisse in an effort to stop a crisis from spreading
The country’s busiest courts will be on a virtual lockdown on Monday, clogging up an already under-pressure court roll in response to the EFF-led anti-government protest — a development that may signal lack of faith in the state’s ability to maintain order during the demonstrations.
High court directives, seen by Business Day, show various divisions directing that matters be postponed or go virtual in response to what is widely expected to be the biggest mass protests yet against the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has presided over a floundering economy, record unemployment and paralysing electricity outages...
SA’s busiest courts in virtual shutdown on national day of protest
