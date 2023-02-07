The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
We need adults in the room who are pragmatic and not willing to put impact ahead of ideology
New off-the-shelf cadastral system is expected by the end of this year
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 quake hits, followed by a second hours later
The Proteas batsman is treating every game and series as if it is his last
We need to find the global trends that suit our country and ride them for all they’re worth
For most South Africans the 2022 spike in meal, flour and bread prices increased the cost of living as much as the rise in electricity tariffs and taxi fares combined. But higher food prices did not result from a jump in production costs or new dependence on imports.
International markets drive the price of staple foods even when they are produced locally. As a result, volatile global grain prices brought a 30% price increase for maize meal and flour in the year to December, while bread climbed nearly 20%. Local production costs rose a fraction as fast. These trends meant already impoverished people ended up paying economic rents to companies in the grain value chains...
NEVA MAKGETLA: Longer-term measures needed to reduce prices of staple foods
