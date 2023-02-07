Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Longer-term measures needed to reduce prices of staple foods

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 05:00

For most South Africans the 2022 spike in meal, flour and bread prices increased the cost of living as much as the rise in electricity tariffs and taxi fares combined. But higher food prices did not result from a jump in production costs or new dependence on imports.

International markets drive the price of staple foods even when they are produced locally. As a result, volatile global grain prices brought a 30% price increase for maize meal and flour in the year to December, while bread climbed nearly 20%. Local production costs rose a fraction as fast. These trends meant already impoverished people ended up paying economic rents to companies in the grain value chains...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.