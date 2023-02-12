Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
Renewed emigration by skilled and high-income earners poses a threat to South Africa’s fragile tax system, according to Standard Bank, the continent’s biggest bank.
“South Africa’s tax system rests on a pinhead,” Goolam Ballim, chief economist at the bank, said this week...
Emigration threatens SA tax system, says Standard Bank
Bank says public finances rely disproportionately on a few hundred thousand individuals who contribute the bulk of the tax take
