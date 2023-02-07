The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
As the president frantically scrabbles through his Rolodex of alibis before Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona), and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma asks her special team of pleasure-killing gnomes how much electricity can be freed up by banning rotisserie chickens under a new state of disaster, the rest of us are marking a major milestone in our state of absurdity.
Today is our 100th successive day of load-shedding, a monument to such immense and unique failure that everybody in the ANC deserves to take a bow. ..
TOM EATON: A hundred days of load-shedding and counting — the ANC can take a bow!
Things inevitably happen when a corrupt party, running a corrupt state, starts believing power stations are there to generate personal wealth
