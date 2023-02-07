Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: A hundred days of load-shedding and counting — the ANC can take a bow!

Things inevitably happen when a corrupt party, running a corrupt state, starts believing power stations are there to generate personal wealth

07 February 2023 - 05:00

As the president frantically scrabbles through his Rolodex of alibis before Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona), and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma asks her special team of pleasure-killing gnomes how much electricity can be freed up by banning rotisserie chickens under a new state of disaster, the rest of us are marking a major milestone in our state of absurdity.

Today is our 100th successive day of load-shedding, a monument to such immense and unique failure that everybody in the ANC deserves to take a bow.  ..

