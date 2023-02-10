Low valuations of SA equities and bonds relative to histories and international counterparts could provide a fillip this year
As ANC’s electoral decline chips away at patronage largesse, the party is forced to look at innovative ways to sustain itself
‘To build such a society, to overcome the great difficulties of the moment, we need to work together’
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Toddler pulled from the rubble 79 hours after the earthquake, as hundreds of thousands left homeless in middle of winter
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
What happens to a democracy when its citizens come to believe life will be worse for their children than it is for them?
Until just more than a decade ago this question was no more than hypothetical in SA. The first 17 years of democracy treated most people better than the last 17 years of apartheid. Whether measured by the per capita income of each decile of earners, by widening access to formal housing, to health care, to electricity and waterborne sewerage, to the quotient of children finishing school, swathes of South Africans were doing better...
JONNY STEINBERG: Far from exploding, SA wishes it could deflate the balloon
Four out of five adults in SA want their children to emigrate, says the saddest survey
