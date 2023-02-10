Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Far from exploding, SA wishes it could deflate the balloon

Four out of five adults in SA want their children to emigrate, says the saddest survey

10 February 2023 - 05:00

What happens to a democracy when its citizens come to believe life will be worse for their children than it is for them?

Until just more than a decade ago this question was no more than hypothetical in SA. The first 17 years of democracy treated most people better than the last 17 years of apartheid. Whether measured by the per capita income of each decile of earners, by widening access to formal housing, to health care, to electricity and waterborne sewerage, to the quotient of children finishing school, swathes of South Africans were doing better...

