EDITORIAL: Protect poor from load-shedding tax

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
This newspaper has detailed the pressures South Africans are experiencing from the combined effect of an economy sucker-punched by rolling blackouts, gutted state services and political inertia.
The unemployed and the working poor do not really feature on the government’s radar as contributing substantially to the fiscus though income tax, and are blessed with the political class’s attention only every five years. But they do contribute via indirect taxes and this increasingly requires justification.
Living on grants, in the informal economy and on low-paid work, these people — millions of our compatriots — are struggling to feed themselves and their families.
In mid-2022, Stats SA said that 11% of South Africans go hungry or are food insecure. Since then, only the wealthy and some in the middle class have been able to create buffers between themselves and the state’s failure to prove sufficient electricity, water, security, transport, education and healthcare of an acceptable quality. Our circumstances have deteriorated profoundly since then, and it is reasonable to infer that our already world-leading inequality has worsened.
Many of these problems have been decades in the making and will take decades to fix. This reality will hit the poor hardest. As a result, high food prices ought to be a priority for our government. It must be common cause that it is without any equivocation unconscionable and indefensible that South Africans go hungry, and that as many as one in three of our children experienced stunted growth due to poor nutrition.
In an environment like this, fast and creative solutions ought to be found. Taxes, road accident fund and other levies paid for diesel used in the food value chain for their generators, trucks and tractors should be refunded by the receiver.
On Wednesday, a group of SA’s biggest food manufacturers and retailers wrote to the president asking for exactly this. We would add, however, that this ought to be done on the basis that waived taxes and levies should be used by these companies to subsidise the price of staples already zero-rated for VAT. This will bring swift relief to those struggling to feed their families.
In the first half of the financial year, Shoprite said it spent R560m on diesel to maintain its cold chain. A back-of-the-envelope calculation reveals that taxes and levies on this account for something in the region of R1m a day that might be returned to struggling customers.
The National Treasury may not like this idea, but, as the rest of us are finding in our own lives, it will be necessary to find savings elsewhere.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Protect poor from load-shedding tax
It is not justifiable to tax diesel used in food value chain
This newspaper has detailed the pressures South Africans are experiencing from the combined effect of an economy sucker-punched by rolling blackouts, gutted state services and political inertia.
The unemployed and the working poor do not really feature on the government’s radar as contributing substantially to the fiscus though income tax, and are blessed with the political class’s attention only every five years. But they do contribute via indirect taxes and this increasingly requires justification.
Living on grants, in the informal economy and on low-paid work, these people — millions of our compatriots — are struggling to feed themselves and their families.
In mid-2022, Stats SA said that 11% of South Africans go hungry or are food insecure. Since then, only the wealthy and some in the middle class have been able to create buffers between themselves and the state’s failure to prove sufficient electricity, water, security, transport, education and healthcare of an acceptable quality. Our circumstances have deteriorated profoundly since then, and it is reasonable to infer that our already world-leading inequality has worsened.
Many of these problems have been decades in the making and will take decades to fix. This reality will hit the poor hardest. As a result, high food prices ought to be a priority for our government. It must be common cause that it is without any equivocation unconscionable and indefensible that South Africans go hungry, and that as many as one in three of our children experienced stunted growth due to poor nutrition.
In an environment like this, fast and creative solutions ought to be found. Taxes, road accident fund and other levies paid for diesel used in the food value chain for their generators, trucks and tractors should be refunded by the receiver.
On Wednesday, a group of SA’s biggest food manufacturers and retailers wrote to the president asking for exactly this. We would add, however, that this ought to be done on the basis that waived taxes and levies should be used by these companies to subsidise the price of staples already zero-rated for VAT. This will bring swift relief to those struggling to feed their families.
In the first half of the financial year, Shoprite said it spent R560m on diesel to maintain its cold chain. A back-of-the-envelope calculation reveals that taxes and levies on this account for something in the region of R1m a day that might be returned to struggling customers.
The National Treasury may not like this idea, but, as the rest of us are finding in our own lives, it will be necessary to find savings elsewhere.
Funeral parlours warn of consequences of continued load-shedding
Load-shedding hampering rural connectivity
Economic activity positive for second month but load-shedding poses risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Eskom’s diesel burning a short-term solution, says study
Kieswetter warns power cuts will drag down tax take
Pick n Pay mulls reprioritising capital spending due to load-shedding
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.