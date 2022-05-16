Emigrating from SA? Here are some things to consider

Increasingly, South Africans are considering making a permanent move overseas. Emigration data from BrandMapp reveals that 51% of all South Africans have at least considered a future outside the country.

Emigration is a significant life event and, as is the case with all such events, should be carefully considered. “The decision should be taken with a clear understanding of all of your options, as well as the relevant risks and benefits,” says Alan Wellburn, head of wealth management at Standard Bank Wealth and Investment SA.

Comprehensive financial planning is key

“Your financial planning should consider all the changes to your financial needs and the consequences of your planned emigration,” says Wellburn.

“The use of financial modelling tools can remove some of the uncertainty in this regard. They can be used to formulate a plan that helps you to transition from one country and currency to another, and can assist you to achieve your financial goals.

“It is also important to get appropriate tax advice relevant to your personal circumstances, as emigration has specific disclosure requirements and tax consequences on exit.

“Furthermore, it is critical to understand the consequences should you change your mind and return to SA permanently or increase the number of days you are present in SA. This is more common than one would imagine,” he says.

“If your intention is to emigrate and never return to SA, you will have little need for assets and investments in SA, so part of your financial strategy should cover externalising these assets and investing them appropriately at your chosen destination or in other favourable jurisdictions.

“When considering emigration, part of the financial planning should also include any retirement savings held in an investment regulated by the Pensions Fund Act, such as a retirement annuity, pension fund, provident fund, pension preservation fund or provident preservation fund,” says Wellburn.

“You would also need to consider savings regulated by the Long-Term Insurance Act, such as a living annuity or life annuity.”