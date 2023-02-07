SA Tourism boss says sorry for behaviour at Tottenham briefing

Volume of cryptocurrency options traded on Deribit jumps 82% in January
SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo “apologised unreservedly” to parliament's tourism portfolio committee and the public for his behaviour at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Khumalo told MPs on Tuesday that he was sorry for “coming across in a manner that was arrogant and probably over self-confident”.
He said his behaviour was “motivated by the fact that I was under personal attack [on] social media. I felt under pressure at ... that press briefing. Please forgive me.”
Khumalo was speaking at a tourism portfolio committee meeting at which the agency was called to account for the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.
His apology came after he was lambasted by committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala, who said Khumalo spoke to South Africans as if he was speaking to his children.
“The acting CEO was talking to South Africans very arrogantly ... That was an embarrassing moment for us; we did not take it lightly.”
MPs were also angered that tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s did not attend the meeting, accusing her of undermining the committee and being disrespectful.
“We have had a minister who has been a law unto herself, never attended portfolio committee meetings [and] not here on a crucial matter,” Mahambehlala said.
Sisulu had been expected to introduce the SA Tourism board, among other matters, after appointing Thozamile Botha as chair of the agency on Saturday said Mahambehlala, who added that he received his appointment letter the same day.
Botha is the third appointee to the position in three months.
The committee previously issued summons against Sisulu after previous requests for her to appear were ignored. Sisulu said she was seeking legal advice on the matter.
Three board members resigned on Friday after the uproar over the proposed Tottenham Hotspur deal, that would SA pay about R900m for a three-year branding sponsorship starting in July.
SA Tourism boss says sorry for behaviour at Tottenham briefing
Themba Khumalo apologises after being called to account by MPs for the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League club
Three SA Tourism board members resign with immediate effect
SA Tourism boss defends possible Tottenham Hotspur tie-up
