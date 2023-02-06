Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Free trade with Chinese businesses under the thumb of the Communist Party is a delusion
The government needs to fulfil its promises of enhancing the crime-fighting capacity of law enforcement agencies made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his January 8 ANC statement
Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command
Up to 7,500 home solar and battery customers will be enlisted to create a virtual power plant
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Growers eye lower prices of fertiliser and hope for a bumper crop
Mentor says when he heard the news of the untimely death of the talented young player he got goosebumps
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
SA’s mineral production hit a record of R1.18-trillion in 2022 despite continued logistical constraints at Transnet, mining industry lobby group the Minerals Council SA said on Monday.
The council said strong commodity prices were a tailwind for the mining industry with 2022’s mineral production up from the whopping R1.1-trillion recorded a year earlier...
Mining industry ‘shot out the lights’ in 2022, Minerals Council says
But ports and rail corridors undermined the potential of the sector with the opportunity cost resulting from constraints rising to R50bn in 2022
