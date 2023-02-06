National

Mining industry ‘shot out the lights’ in 2022, Minerals Council says

But ports and rail corridors undermined the potential of the sector with the opportunity cost resulting from constraints rising to R50bn in 2022

06 February 2023 - 10:59 Dineo Faku

SA’s mineral production hit a record of R1.18-trillion in 2022 despite continued logistical constraints at Transnet, mining industry lobby group the Minerals Council SA said on Monday.

The council said strong commodity prices were a tailwind for the mining industry with 2022’s mineral production up from the whopping R1.1-trillion recorded a year earlier...

